Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Amherst man is attempting to change his not guilty plea related to the death of his 4-month-old son back in 2019. Investigators said that the child died from a lethal dose of adult sleep medication.

Isaac Villalobos offered a guilty plea Monday at Hampshire Superior Court, however, the judge then rejected it.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom Monday afternoon when Villalobos changed his plea from not guilty on a series of charges, including manslaughter and assault and battery, to guilty for a single charge of manslaughter.

Judge: “Are you pleading guilty knowingly and intelligently and voluntarily?”

Villalobos: “Yes, your honor”

Judge: “And are you pleading guilty because you are guilty and for no other reason?”

Villalobos: “Yes, your honor.”

Authorities said that, at the time of the death in September 2019, the 35-year-old man lived in Amherst with his infant son, the baby’s mother, and her other children. Investigators said that the mother was not home when the sleep medication was given to the baby.

After a series of questions for the defendant and a recollection of events from the assistant district attorney on what happened that night, the judge decided to reject Villalobos’ guilty plea.

“I cannot, under these facts, find the necessary elements,” the judge said. “Consequently, I’m going to reject the plea.”

As for what is next for this case, they agreed on a status hearing, which is scheduled for December 28th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.