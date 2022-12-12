A seasonable week with another storm looming

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cleanup continues after a significant snowfall across western Mass. Snow amounts ranged from 3 or 4 inches to as much as 8 in a few spots above 1500ft! Today’s sunshine helped with melting, so be wary of refreezing tonight and the next several nights.

Clear and dry weather is on tap tonight and temperatures are falling fast. Lows plummet into the teens and even some upper single digits thanks to calm wind after midnight and our fresh snowpack. Bundle up for the morning!

Bright and brisk Tuesday with near normal high temperatures in the 30s. Breezes should be lighter, but still up to 10mph at times. Overall, a quiet weather day.

Low pressure off Cape Cod will retrograde back toward the coast on Wednesday, but all this will do for western Mass is bring more of a breeze. Wind out of the north-northwest may gust to 20-25mph, likely adding a good wind chill for the day. Weatherwise, we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures max out in the 30s to near 40.

Our next storm system is already stirring up mixed emotions on social media. A powerful storm system moving across the country will bring two areas of low pressure. The first impacts the northern Plains with significant snow and ice. The second forms in the South and moves to the mid-Atlantic coast by Friday. This second low is the one that will bring our next round of rain and snow to New England.

A chilly northeasterly flow develops Thursday and clouds build. An approaching warm front will bring precipitation by late Thursday evening and night, which should begin as snow or a mix. Then things difficult. The track of the low will determine if we stay wintry or go to rain and at this time, a track over southern New England is most likely, which would bring the valley to a mix, then rain and the hills likely snow to a mix. A significant storm is looking possible for the high terrain and hazardous travel could be an issue for the valley.

Behind Friday’s storm system, we stay seasonable and dry for the weekend. Next week is trending near and below normal for temperatures with some hints at wet weather chances leading up to Christmas Day.

