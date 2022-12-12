Tow company responds to over 100 accidents following Sunday night’s snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - During Sunday night’s snowfall, one local tow company told Western Mass News that they had crews responding around the clock to car accidents due to the slippery road conditions.

For the first snowfall of the year, motorists may have found driving conditions to be pretty slick on the roadways. Interstate Towing reported that they have received a ton of calls related to car crashes due to the snow.

General Manager of Interstate Towing Stephen Gonneville told Western Mass News that his crews responded to over 100 accidents through Sunday night into early Monday morning.

“It’s been absolutely crazy,” Gonneville said. “The first storm of the year always brings out all the worst of the worst, and everybody forgets how to drive in the weather. We’ve been extremely busy with spinouts, accidents, and crashes all throughout Hampden and Hampshire Counties right now.”

Gonneville added that, while there was not a parking ban in effect in many communities for this first major snowfall of the year, he wants people to know how dangerous it is when parking bans are ignored.

“Whenever a parking ban is in effect, we always end up towing vehicles. It’s crazy,” he said. “The people don’t respect the parking ban, and as the snowstorms come, more and more snow gets put on the side of the road and emergency vehicles cannot pass, so it’s very important to adhere to the parking bans, so in case there is an emergency vehicle that’s traveling down the street, they can get down the road.”

Gonneville is also warning drivers to take precautions when hitting the road during winter driving conditions.

“Just stay home,” he said. “That’s the best bet. Stay home ‘til it’s over and the roads are clear, watch your speed. Speed is very important. If you’re going too fast for the road conditions, bad things happen.”

AAA said that, when in winter weather conditions, drivers should keep 5 to 6 seconds of following distance to increase your stopping distance with other vehicles, and accelerate and decelerate slowly to maintain traction and avoid skidding.

