Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.

It is the most wonderful time of the year, which means the Dan Kane carolers have returned to the Munich Haus restaurant in Chicopee.

Beginning this past Saturday and through the 23rd, you can celebrate the holiday in style and enjoy a beautiful caroling performance during your Christmas dinner.

Caroling begins at 6:30 p.m. and a special holiday menu will be available.

Reservations are required and specific seats are not guaranteed.

Town by town also took us to Springfield for the delivery of thousands of teddy bears following the Teddy Bear Toss Thunderbirds game on Saturday.

More than 6,000 bears were collected as a result of Saturday’s game.

Volunteers loaded up the Thunderbirds bus and distributed the bears all across Springfield.

The first stop was the Springfield YMCA on Main Street, followed by the Ronald McDonald House on Chapin Terrace and several other locations.

Finally, town by town took us to West Springfield where the Boys & Girls Club received a large donation of bikes and scooters from Titan Tree Inc. on Monday.

This has become an annual tradition started by Adam Southworth, the owner of Titan Tree Inc.

Southworth orders bike parts in the summer and spends months assembling them in order to donate.

The club then surveys families to ensure the bikes and scooters get into the hands of the kids that need them the most.

