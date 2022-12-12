Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident

Pondside Road car in water 121222
Pondside Road car in water 121222(Longmeadow Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water.

According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported.

A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from the water.

There has been no word yet on how the car ended up in the water at this time.

