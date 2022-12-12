Weekend snow makes for messy Monday morning commute

By Libby James and Glenn Kittle
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow has ended, but clean-up is underway in the Bay State.

The heavy snowfall in parts of western Mass combined with the low temperatures can cause some tough road conditions on the roadways.

DPW crews have been busy plowing roads as the morning commute begins.

Many schools in western Mass have a late start check to see if your school has a 2-hour delay here.

