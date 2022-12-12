Western Mass News wraps up Toys for Tots campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is officially a wrap for the Western Mass News toy drive for the 75th Annual Toys for Tots.

On Monday, members from the United States Marines and Air Force came by our Western Mass News station to pick up the donated toys.

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts.

We caught up with Staff Sergeant Brian Rodriguez of the U.S. Air Force, who said that this was his first time helping out with the annual tradition.

“I found it very fulfilling,” he told us. “It was pretty awesome. This is actually my first day doing it, and just seeing all these warehouses with thousands and thousands of toys…. It’s kind of awesome to see the impact that these guys are making.”

With the conclusion of our toy drive here at Western Mass News, we are no longer accepting donations at our Liberty Street station or at the MGM Springfield.

You can find more information on where you still can donate here.

