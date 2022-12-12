Wintry weather makes its way across western Mass. Sunday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first plowable snow storm of the season was fully underway here in western Mass. Sunday. Locals Western Mass News spoke with had some mixed reactions on how they’re feeling about the snow.

The first official day of winter is still more than a week away but with Sunday’s storm, it’s already looking like winter out here in western Mass.

In Springfield, we saw two or so inches of snow on the ground and some more is still expected through the evening hours.

Western Mass News spoke with one local resident who tells us she is hoping the snow won’t stick around for too much longer.

“Just for Christmas for the kids but that’s all…And then it can melt!” said Shuleily Allande of Springfield.

The snowfall and low temperatures are caused some rough conditions out on the roadways. Many police departments throughout the state are reporting an uptick in crashes.

State Police restricted speeds on 1-90 to 40 miles per hour between the New York border and mile marker 55, which is near the Ludlow/Belchertown exit.

Western Mass News spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Scheildrop. He recommended to drivers:

“With the first snow fall, we like to remind folks you need to drive a little differently when it’s snowing out. So that means easing up on your gas pedal and your break, smoothing out your acceleration and deceleration and give yourself a little more following distance,” he said.

He said AAA typically sees an uptick in calls during snowy weather like Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of western mass and will continue to remain in effect until 7:00 Monday morning. The snowfall should be behind us by the time the morning commute rolls around, but roads may still be slick.

