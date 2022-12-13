Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire

Holyoke fire
Holyoke fire(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation.

While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling.

The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

