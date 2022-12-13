Turning blustery overnight and Wednesday; Rain/Snow to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a frigid start in the single digits this morning, temperatures rose into the middle and upper 30s for most this afternoon. Breezes are easing up tonight, but wind is expected to ramp back up after midnight.

An area of low pressure retrograding back toward Maine and moving closer to strong high pressure will increase wind speeds out of the north-northwest overnight and Wednesday. Breezes pick up to 10-20mph with a few gusts topping 25mph near sunrise. Temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s with mostly clear skies, so expect wind chills in the single digits!

Staying blustery Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures stay a few degrees below normal with highs in the low to middle 30s, but wind chills likely linger at 5-10 degrees colder.

Our next weather-maker will be the potent storm system moving across the US. Today, this storm is producing blizzard conditions in the northern Plains and severe weather in the South and Gulf coast states. The main low will move into the Great Lakes, but a second low forms in the South and moves to the mid-Atlantic coast by Friday morning. The low will then pass over southern New England or just off the coast and this track will determine what kind of wet weather we get.

Our forecast right now keeps a warmer solution with rain for the valley and snow for the hills and Berkshires. Thursday will be a dry day with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures, then a warm front will approach near midnight with a rain/snow mix for many with just snow in the high terrain. The valley should go to all rain for the majority of the storm, especially the lower valley. Farther north into Franklin County and getting into the hills, mixing may linger longer. Above 1000ft will likely stay snow most of the storm. Ice isn’t likely at this point.

It will be a blustery end to the week with wind gusts to 30mph out of the east-southeast. Temperatures are still tricky, but most climb above freezing Friday, which could pose a concern for heavy, wet snow in the Berkshires, which could lead to some power outages. Precip wraps up late Friday night into Saturday morning and while wind gusts also subside, we remain brisk for the weekend.

Dry weather looks to return Saturday afternoon and much of next week. There are hints at a storm system toward the end of next week, but no details yet.

