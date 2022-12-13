Getting Answers: surge in respiratory viruses impacting local hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As respiratory viruses continue to surge, Western Mass News is getting answers on how it is impacting capacity levels at local hospitals.

Dr. Alberto Perez, the Medical Director at Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s emergency department, told us that the demand for a bed in their emergency department continues to remain high as cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV rise.

“We certainly felt a surge of COVID, RSV, and influenza because of gatherings, so we expect that to recur after the holiday season,” Dr. Perez said. “Every hospital is seeing difficulties with inpatient bed availability, and some of that is due to just not having physical beds or having staffing issues.”

Dr. Perez told us how the uptick in respiratory viruses is affecting the hospital in Northampton, saying that the bed demand is higher in the emergency department.

“We are feeling a significant surge of patients that have been having viral infections, and I think that goes for every hospital in the nation at this time,” he said.

Western Mass News is digging deeper into the number of hospital beds in western Massachusetts. According to the Department of Public Health, Mercy Medical Center has 301, Baystate Medical Center has 716, Cooley Dickinson Hospital has 140, Holyoke Medical Center has 198, and Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield has 302 beds.

That data did not show how many of those beds are currently occupied, and that information was not available when we reached out to hospitals ourselves.

“If people want their hospitals to function and take care of sick people who have other problems, then I think it would be best for people to do a bit of hand washing, isolation, and masking,” Dr. Perez told us.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris shared this message for people with the holiday season underway:

“It is critical that people still consider testing themselves prior to going into a gathering. So, if you have a home test, test yourself. Make sure you’re negative before you gather with family and friends.”

Dr. Perez also urged people who feel sick to contact their primary care doctor first to get their symptoms checked before heading to the emergency department.

