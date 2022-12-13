Holyoke apartment complex seeking help providing toys to children this holiday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An effort is underway in Holyoke to collect holiday presents for children living in one apartment complex in the city.

“I’m asking the people of Holyoke to help me bring joy to the kids of Lyman Terrace,” said Iris Espada, president of the Lyman Terrace Residents Association.

Christmas is less than 2 weeks away and over a hundred kids in Holyoke are still in need of presents. Western Mass News got answers on how the community can help.

The Lyman Terrace Residents Association has banded together this holiday season to help make sure children living in the complex get gifts for Christmas.

“Management told us that we were able to have a party, but that they were unable to supply toys,” Espada told us.

Western Mass News stopped by Lyman Terrace where we caught up with Espada, who said that, so far, they have received 47 presents. However, she added that they are still working to get all 154 kids a gift to open at their holiday party on December 21st.

Espada told us that she is hopeful since the city of Holyoke has never let her down. In fact, right before Western Mass News arrived, a Holyoke-based business dropped off a generous donation for the party.

“The Sexton Company went together today,” Espada said. “The owner sent his grandson with $500 cash that he wanted to help for the party for toys for whatever, but he wanted to be part of this party.”

Now, Espada told us that they are not looking for anything specific, just a toy or gift to help the younger tenants enjoy the season of giving and spread some holiday cheer.

“We’re very humble here,” she said. “We are babies from 0 to 17, whatever they want to do. I just want them to take something, and they could just see the happiness in their eyes.”

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off their gifts at 128 Lyman Street.

