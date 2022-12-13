How to care for your mental health during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For those struggling with mental health, the holiday season can bring a whole new set of challenges.

Western Mass News got answers from a psychiatrist on how to make the next couple of weeks a little easier.

“The stress is everything that is coming along this year – money’s tight, bills are higher, but you gotta keep the joy in it,” said Feeding Hills resident Jeremy Daunais.

With the holidays approaching, many start to feel outside pressure to make everything perfect.

Western Mass News spoke to a Feeding Hills resident about how struggles with mental health make it hard to manage around family and friends.

“It’s exactly what anxiety is; it’s the fear of not being able to do something with somebody. You know you want to do all of that, but you are limited. The holidays make it more difficult, but more fun,” Daunais told us. “Life is stressful, but it doesn’t have to be.”

According to the American Psychological Association, generally speaking, 64% of people have mental health struggles, and during the holiday season, 38% of individuals have increased stress.

Some ways to help your mental health during the holidays include:

Take time for yourself

Volunteer

Heave realistic expectations

Remember what is important

Encourage healthy conversations

Seek support

Western Mass News is getting answers from a Baystate Health child psychiatrist, who told us how emergency room admissions for mental health are higher than ever before.

“I’m not sure if most people who are in a tough spot are looking for a solution all the time,” said Dr. Veeraraghavan Iyer. “Sometimes, they are just looking for somebody to hear them out, you know, and listen to their problems.”

Dr. Iyer said that there is a way to train your brain to find little things that bring happiness.

“Smiling more because we know, from a behavioral cognitive standpoint, when we train ourselves to do more positive things over a period of time, it can become a habit,” Dr. Iyer told us.

