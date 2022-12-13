How to detect seasonal affective disorder

Well according to the National Institute of Mental Health, millions of people may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, which results in depression correlated with the winter months, how can you spot the symptoms, and how can you spot the treatments? Joining us to discuss this issue further, is Doctor Edna Rodriguez, the Director of Behavioral Health at Mercy Medical Center, Doctor, how are you doing today?

Dr. Edna Rodriguez

Director of Behavioral Health, Mercy Medical Center

“Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD as you might find it in literature means a pattern of symptoms of depression that appear during fall and winter. It is not exclusive to this time of year, but it is way less common during the spring and summer. what happens is, people are experiencing altering the circadian rhythm, having less exposure to sunlight, which might activate symptoms of depression, and this happens typically this time of year, given the changes happening with the light, the daylight.”

Gotcha, so I know you said depression, but what are some of the other tail signs of SAD or seasonal affective disorder?

Dr. Edna Rodriguez

Director of Behavioral Health, Mercy Medical Center

“So, some symptoms like you said, like sadness, crying more often. Some people find themselves craving more carbohydrates, oversleeping and overeating, irritability, low energy, less desire to spend time with people in social situations.”

Okay, so what are the ways to prevent it?

Director of Behavioral Health, Mercy Medical Center

“The first thing is knowing that this has happened to you. If you experienced s-a-d or seasonal affective disorder before, then know you can expect it every year. So, start by consulting with your primary care provider, taking your vitamins, and seeing if there are any elements you can take during the year that might help this time be better for you. Also start increasing your exposure to sunlight, try to wake up a little earlier, sneak in more exercise, try to open up your curtains and have natural sunlight come into the house, so that way you can start to mitigate those symptoms as they start to appear this time of the year.”

Okay, so you mentioned some of the ways to improve those symptoms, is there anything else you can do, maybe use UV light or something like that?

Dr. Edna Rodriguez

Director of Behavioral Health, Mercy Medical Center

“Yes, so there is significant evidence that suggests that light therapy is something that people can use to improve the symptoms, and you can find these lamps on amazon or any other online platform, that might be a thing to do, melatonin supplements can be another thing you can do. Exercise is another good thing to do to help your body keep on structure, activate your energy, and get tired, which also helps improve mood, and there are more severe cases in that people may need to consult therapy. I always advise people, if symptoms get too severe, and they’re starting to think about hurting to people, if symptoms get too severe, and they’re starting to think about hurting yourself or harming themselves in any way, then that is the time to consult a professional and maybe start on some medications, so they can prevent things from getting worse.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.