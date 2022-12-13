Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man accused of murdering a Southwick teen back in 2019 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

A judge found Vadym Misiruk not guilty after listening to the testimony and evaluations of multiple doctors.

Misiruk was accused of the murder of then-Southwick Regional High Schooler Nazar Tkach back in September of 2019. Police said that he used a razor blade to cut his throat after an argument over a racial slur at Stanley Park in Westfield. They also said that he went back to the body and cut off a piece of flesh.

Prior to the murder arrest, Misiruk was charged with assaulting a police K9 and resisting arrest, among other things.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom for his trial Tuesday as Misiruk faced a judge for trial, except this trial looked a little different as there was no jury.

Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett told us that the trial was for two reasons.

“The evidence was produced to show that he did in fact cause the death of Nazar Tkach and that he was guilty of that crime,” Assistant District Attorney Bennett said.

He did that by showing the judge a video of Misiruk’s interrogation by police where he confessed to the murder, saying he, “blacked out.”

However, the second purpose was for the defense to prove Misiruk was not criminally responsible since he was psychotic and suffering from a mental illness at the time of the murder.

Tuesday, multiple doctors testified to the mental condition of Misiruk at the time of the crime.

“Hallucinations, delusions, paranoia, mood symptoms,” said Dr. Bryant. “I think it all fit in that context of being a product of a mental illness.”

“He was hyper religious, hypersexual,” Dr. Amber Green added. “He was labile, meaning one minute he was weeping, the next minute he was telling me I was beautiful.”

They diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar.

“With bipolar type, so that’s a major psychotic disorder. It’s essentially schizophrenia, which more people are probably familiar with, but it also has a mood component, and with Mr. Misiruk’s case, it means he also has episodes of mania,” Dr. Bryant said.

The judge agreed with both the defense and prosecution that Misiruk did, in fact, murder his friend Nazar Tkach, but that he was not criminally responsible. Therefore, he found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Misiruk will now head to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 40-day evaluation. We were told the prosecution will argue for a 6 month extension, followed by a one year extension after that.

