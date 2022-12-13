President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bill titled the Respect for Marriage Act which very recently passed in Congress, has been signed by President Biden this afternoon.

It protects same sex and interracial marriages.

Western Mass News spoke with a local political science professor who shared what this means for same-sex and interracial unions in the future.

“I couldn’t be happier about it. I think everybody deserves equal rights it’s a great thing,” said Gabrielle Daur.

Last Thursday, the House of Representatives gave final approval to legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriages in all states after a decades long battle for nationwide recognition.

[READ MORE - Getting Answers: Respect for Marriage Act]

President Biden signed the bill outside the White House Tuesday around 4 p.m. (EST)

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.