Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical Examiner was unable to determine Marohn’s cause of death due to the condition in which her remains were found.

Officials said that Marohn was identified by her dental records, as well as through a forensic anthropological examination, which confirmed that the remains share the same sex, ancestry, and stature as Marohn. The exam did not show any signs of premortem trauma, and evidence collected thus far by investigators has not indicated any foul play. Officials said that toxicology reports revealed that THC was present along with organic products of decomposition.

Marohn was reported missing March 29, 2022, after her unattended vehicle was located at Longcope Park. Lee Police, Lee Fire, Massachusetts State Police, State Police K9 and Airwing, Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team worked to locate Marohn to no avail.

Authorities said that a civilian located the remains in a heavily wooded area in Lee on September 1st. Lee Police, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services responded before the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit working with the Berkshire DA’s Office, Lee Police, and Bethlehem, New York, Police are continuing to investigate and follow up on leads as they wait for further forensic testing from the State Police Crime Lab.

