Springfield mask mandate unlikely to return despite rise in COVID, RSV cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is continuing to follow the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in the area as local physicians are discussing a tripledemic with flu and RSV cases on the rise, as well.

We spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for an update on COVID-19 cases in the city. She also shared why you might want to mask up as the holidays approach.

“The COVID-19 numbers in the city of Springfield are on the rise,” Commissioner Caulton-Harris told us. “We have 55 more cases than we did the previous week. So, we are at 355 cases.”

She told us that she is advising people regardless of vaccination status to mask up indoors as the holidays approach.

“We are recommending mask-wearing indoors at this point,” Commissioner Caulton-Harris said. “We are gathering together. We are about to approach the holidays. Prevention is critical for our residents, and we see this across the United States.”

We asked Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno if masks could be mandated in the city again.

“It would have to take something catastrophic,” he told us. “I do not see that whatsoever, but again, I also say to people, ‘If you see someone wearing a mask, please be respectful.’”

Commissioner Caulton-Harris also shared this message for people as illnesses continue to spread:

“Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance. That is still good public health advice for everyone.”

As Of December 6th, there were 766 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Bay State.

