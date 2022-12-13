Town by Town: auto shop ribbon cutting, Alzheimer’s donations, and toy drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Chicopee.

A ribbon cutting in Springfield was held Tuesday to celebrate 3 decades in business for one local auto shop.

Mayor Domenic Sarno attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony for Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment as they celebrated 30 years in business in a brand new location.

Springfield Auto & Truck Equipment has now moved from its previous location on Bay Street to a newly renovated and expanded shop just a mile away on Berkshire Avenue in Indian Orchard.

In West Springfield, some of the proceeds from this year’s Bo-AM Classic Golf Tournament for Alzheimer’s was donated to Bear Mountain Rehab Center Tuesday.

Bear Mountain offers both long-term and short-term memory care for patients.

Organizer Rich Amelin also handed out ugly Christmas sweaters to all the residents.

In Chicopee, Mercedes Benz of Springfield is revving up the holiday spirit with a toy drive to benefit Square One’s children and families.

If you missed out Tuesday, you can go to the next event that will be held Wednesday at their Chicopee location.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.