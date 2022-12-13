Traffic control tower at Bradley Airport ‘briefly’ evacuated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Airport Traffic Control Tower at Bradley International Airport in CT was briefly evacuated late this morning, the FAA confirms.

We’re told controllers had to leave the building because of smoke inside. This was shortly before noon time Tuesday.

“The FAA briefly evacuated the control tower at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Tuesday morning due to smoke in the facility,” explained Elizabeth Isham Cory, representative for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The closure of the tower lasted for over 15 minutes.

“Per standard FAA protocols, a nearby air traffic control facility assumed the airspace during the approximately 16-minute closure,” noted Isham Cory.

According to FAA officials, controllers returned to the tower by 11:58 a.m. and normal operations resumed.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News Tuesday afternoon, Bradley International Airport called it a ‘brief incident’ and said flights were operating as scheduled.

No word on the cause of the smoke.

