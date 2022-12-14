10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary

Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting 10 years later
Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting 10 years later
By Matt Price and Libby James
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On this day 10 years ago, a heavily-armed gunman stormed into the school, shooting and killing 20 children, all first graders, and six educators while also injuring others.

All of this happened just 11 days before Christmas when kids and families were supposed to be celebrating together.

Before this tragedy, the gunman had killed his own mother and then later killed himself.

Since the massacre, the victims’ families, and even survivors, have been asking the United States Supreme Court to enact changes to prevent this kind of violence from happening again.

1 person who has helped lead the effort to pass any form of gun control measures after this tragedy has been Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

He and a bipartisan group of lawmakers helped put together a gun safety bill following the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas earlier this year, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

“We have made real progress on changing the nation’s laws to better protect our kids in our schools. We’ve seen hundreds of state law changes to tighten laws, we now finally have a federal bill that has been passed with bipartisan support that makes these shootings less likely. You’ve seen a lot in 10 years, and nothing can bring back those kids and erase all of that grief, but there has been good that has some in this last decade,” said Senator Chris Murphy.

Last month, a permanent Sandy Hook memorial on Riverside Road in Newtown was opened to the public.

Visitors can walk on paths that go through woodland, across ponds and meadows to the center.

There is a fountain that sits on a basin of granite with the names of all 26 victims.

There is also a sycamore tree in the middle of a reflection pool, which has 26 wreathes laying in the water.

Members of the community attended a private ceremony for the memorial’s unveiling, including Jenny Hubbard, who lost her daughter Catherine in the massacre.

Jenny Hubbard said, “When you have a tragedy like Sandy Hook or any tragedy that rocks a community, it’s nice to have a place that marks that moment.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said in a tweet posted last night he will honor the lives of the victims today by directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset.

He went on to write “Our hearts will forever be with them.”

20 children and six educators, were taken away so soon.

Those kids would have been either 16 or 17 this year.

Their lives may have been lost, but they will never be forgotten.

