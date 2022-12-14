Snowstorm set for high terrain, rain/snow mix for the valley to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Berkshire County for Thursday night to Saturday morning…

A Winter Storm Watch issued for southern Berkshire, western Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin Counties…

Breezy conditions continue this evening, but wind is expected to become lighter later tonight. Another cold one on tap with lows returning to the teens and low 20s.

Wind chills won’t be much of an issue Thursday morning as we will have light to calm wind. Expect increasing high, thin clouds early on, then skies will stay cloudy most of the day. Temperatures warm back to the 30s to around 40 for the valley with a light easterly breeze that picks up a bit later in the day.

A high terrain winter storm is moving in Thursday night with a wet, heavy snow expected for the hills and Berkshires. The valley should go right to rain or a rain/snow mix. Low pressure moving up the coast will bring heavy precipitation to our area through Friday. The lower valley will be mostly rain, the upper valley a mix to rain as well as the southern hills. The northwestern hills and elevations above 1000ft may stay all snow and see quite a bit of it!

Timing of this storm will run from before midnight Thursday to early Saturday morning, when the last snow showers taper off. Travel will be dangerous in the hills for most of the event, but the valley should see wet and possibly brief slushy conditions early Friday morning, then again Friday night as colder air moves in on the backside of the storm.

Snow totals for the Berkshires will end up around and above a foot with 12-18″ possible in the highest elevations. Hills should see anywhere from 4-8 inches or 8-12 depending on elevation-the higher up, the more snow. The smaller hills and Rt 2 corridor into eastern Franklin Co 2-4 inches of wet snow and the valley may get an inch or two Friday night into Saturday morning depending on how quickly we change back to snow.

Gusty breezes out of the east will persist Friday and the Berkshires may see power outages from gusts to 30-40mph and several inches of wet, heavy snow.

Dry weather returns this weekend and most of next week with brisk conditions and some sunshine. Temperatures look seasonable for the next week or so. There are hints at another vigorous storm moving in late next week-around Friday with rain, snow and wind-something to watch for now. There are also hints at some very cold air building in for Christmas weekend.

