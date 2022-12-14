Concerns rise over new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns are rising in Springfield over the actions by the new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners. Members of the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee want the board to follow specific rules, but remain frustrated after holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Chair of Public Safety, City Councilor Victor Davila, told Western Mass News that he had invited members of the board of police commissioners to attend that meeting. Now, he is sharing why he was disappointed when they did not show up.

“I don’t see the police commission here at all,” Councilor Davila said Tuesday.

Councilor Davila expressed his frustration after inviting the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners to attend a public safety meeting on Tuesday. He told Western Mass News that he had hoped to ask them specific questions, but they did not attend the meeting.

“I do think it’s extremely disrespectful. They did not show up,” Councilor Davila said. “I’m extremely frustrated that they are basically blowing the city council off.”

The newly created 5-member board took over all Springfield Police Department disciplinary responsibilities earlier this year after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court sided with city council’s efforts to replace the position of police commissioner with a board of commissioners.

Western Mass News asked Councilor Davila what questions he had for the board of police commissioners.

“This committee was created at the beginning of the year, and here we are in December, and we have not, as of yet, created rules and regulations,” he said. “They have not created policies and procedures to run their own meetings, which they have to have.”

Deputy City Solicitor Kathleen Breck was in attendance on behalf of the city, who answered Councilor Davila’s questions.

“There will be a manual developed that will lay out the different processes and procedures for the board of police commissioners,” Breck said.

She added that the manual is something Springfield District Court Judge John Payne has been working on. However, Councilor Davila also raised another question for the board of commissioners following a meeting held last month.

“There were a lot of questions after a meeting that recently happened, which they decided to bring 2 police officers into the police department,” he said.

Those two police officers were convicted of misdemeanor assault following a bar fight outside of Nathan Bill’s in 2015. Two members of the board were not present for the vote, and it is unclear whether lawful procedures were followed when taking the vote which ultimately reinstated the men to their jobs as Springfield Police officers.

“They are supposed to conduct them in compliance with the open meeting law,” breck said.

Councilor Davila told us that he now plans to bring his concerns directly to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

We reached out to Mayor Sarno and the members of the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.