Getting Answers: how sending Patriot defense missiles could affect war in Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Biden Administration is expected to announce plans to send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine in hopes of helping them in their war against Russia.

Western Mass News got answers from a local military expert on what this could mean for the war and even business here in the Bay State.

The U.S. government is considering sending the Patriot missiles to Ukraine in the upcoming days if their plan is approved. However, the fear is that Russia could retaliate against the U.S.

Two U.S. officials said that the Biden Administration is expecting to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine in a matter of days, something Ukraine natives living here in Massachusetts believe is a crucial step forward.

“I think it would be a huge improvement to their overall defense system, so I’m definitely happy about it and hopeful that other countries will step it up and provide more,” said Ukraine native Ruslan Kuzmenko.

Western Mass News wanted to know the importance of this decision and what it could mean for the U.S.

We took our questions to the experts. Gary Lefort is a retired associate professor of international business from American International College, as well as a retired U.S Army officer. He told us that many fear that U.S. involvement could lead to an even bigger problem, possibly nuclear war.

“This now has the natural tendency to escalate the war where it eventually leads to a confrontation between Russia, the U.S., and NATO, which could quickly escalate to some type of a nuclear confrontation, probably at the tactical nuclear level,” Lefort explained.

The Patriot battery is a defense mechanism, an advanced long-range air defense system that has the potential to shoot down Russian missiles and aircrafts far from the intended targets. It is something that would be integral in Ukraine’s fight against Russia as it is under a daily blast of Russian missile and drone attacks that have destroyed key infrastructure like their electrical grid.

“A typical battery would generally have up to eight launchers, and each launcher will have up to four missiles,” Lefort said. “So, it represents a sizable increase in air defense capability.”

Despite the fear of Russia’s retaliation, this decision could have a positive impact on business here in the Bay State. The company that produces the system, Raytheon Technology Corporation, actually has a facility in Massachusetts that produces parts.

“Especially if it means increasing more than just one battery, will definitely provide work opportunities and job opportunities for Raytheon that’s still heavily here in Massachusetts,” Lefort told us.

This decision has not yet been formally announced by the Biden Administration. However, once it is, the plan will still have to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is finally signed by President Joe Biden. Then, the shipment is expected to happen shortly after that.

