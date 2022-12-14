Ludlow officers dispatched to Baird Middle School for weapon claim

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police were at Baird Middle School Tuesday after a parent told police that their child had told them about an incident that was happening at the school involving a weapon.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were immediately sent to the school to investigate the claim.

Police were able to determine that the claim was false and that there was no credible threat against the school.

Superintendent Frank Tiano issued a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“Situations like these can cause a great deal of stress for students, parents and our entire community, and we are grateful to Ludlow Police for their quick response and determining that there was no threat or weapon to the school.”

