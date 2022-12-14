MGM Springfield meets with Mass. Gaming Commission over sports betting application

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met Wednesday to discuss whether MGM Springfield will receive official word that it can offer in-person sports betting.

MGM already met with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission last week to discuss a Category 1 license for an in-person retail sportsbook, but a vote was pushed back because of what was on Wednesday’s agenda.

Back in August, Governor Charlie Baker approved a bill legalizing sports betting in the Bay State.

Executives with MGM Springfield met with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Wednesday to discuss a Category 3 wagering license. The Category 3 license allows for sports betting on a mobile device or other digital platform.

There were three casinos which applied for a Category 1 license. They included Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino, and MGM Springfield.

Casinos that receive a Category 1 license can partner with up to two of these digital platforms. MGM Springfield has already announced it will partner with BetMGM.

Last week, the gaming commission said it was not prepared to conduct a complete review of the application without examining BetMGM first.

On Tuesday, WynnBET became the first to receive a Category 3 license after their meeting with the gaming commission. They will partner with Encore Boston Harbor’s retail location.

Caesar’s Sportsbook also met with the gaming commission on Wednesday.

If approved, in-person sports betting could begin as early as next month in January.

