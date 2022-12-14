Program held in Westfield to educate kids on substance use, counterfeit pills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several different law enforcement agencies in Westfield presented a program Tuesday night about the changing landscape of substance use and the serious issues surrounding counterfeit pills.

Some of those agencies included the Hampden County District Attorney, Westfield Police and Fire, Baystate Noble, and many others.

The presentation was held at Westfield Technical Academy on Smith Avenue.

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with Carrie Fiordalice, a school adjustment counselor at Westfield High School, who told us why events like Tuesday evening’s are so crucial.

“We had assemblies at the high school and the technical academy to educate kids about counterfeit pills because we’ve had six overdoses in Westfield since mid-September,” she said. “We really want kids to know not only the dangers of addiction, but also the dangers of counterfeit pills and how using can result in death.”

She added that simply initiating the dialogue for parents and kids means a lot.

