Springfield FIU Detectives seize firearm, trafficking weight of fentanyl
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, December 13th, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 18-year-old, Michael Llanos for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl.
Detectives recovered 580 bags or approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to 47 rounds of ammunition.
18-year-old Michael Llanos of Springfield is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Fentanyl Trafficking More than 10 Grams
