Springfield FIU Detectives seize firearm, trafficking weight of fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, December 13th, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 18-year-old, Michael Llanos for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl.

Detectives recovered 580 bags or approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to 47 rounds of ammunition.

18-year-old Michael Llanos of Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Fentanyl Trafficking More than 10 Grams

