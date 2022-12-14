Springfield FIU Detectives seize firearm, trafficking weight of fentanyl

Springfield PD seizes firearm, fentanyl(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, December 13th, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 18-year-old, Michael Llanos for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and trafficking weight of fentanyl.

Detectives recovered 580 bags or approximately 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in addition to 47 rounds of ammunition.

18-year-old Michael Llanos of Springfield is charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Fentanyl Trafficking More than 10 Grams

