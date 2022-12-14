Town by Town: piano, Sand for Seniors, CNA lab ribbon cutting

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Ludlow, and Springfield.

An assisted living facility in Chicopee has a working piano once again.

The piano at Falls View Apartments on East Main Street in Chicopee had a broken piano for quite some time.

That was until Mackie Piano Restoration out of Hampden showed up Wednesday afternoon and fixed it up.

The regular pricing for the fix would be around $150 to $175, but thanks to Northeast Paving, the job was done at no cost to the facility.

The Ludlow Senior Center and Ludlow Fire Department delivered buckets of sand and salt to seniors Wednesday in an effort to decrease the likelihood of falls on the ice this winter season.

Nearly 40 elders have registered for the Sand for Seniors program.

If you are interested in signing up, you can contact the Ludlow Senior Center for more information.

It was a big day over at Springfield Technical Community College.

Students and staff celebrated the launch of the Workforce Development CNA Laboratory at a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

STCC said that the new lab will help fill a demand for healthcare jobs in our region.

