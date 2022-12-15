AIC campus police holding ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ toy drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re looking to make a toy donation, AIC campus police need your help! They’re collecting for their ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ event.

Today, December 15th you can find them inside the Quad in front of the Campus Center at American International College located at 1000 State Street in Springfield.

They’ll be taking toys up until 2 p.m. at this location and then at the Campus Police Station through December 22nd.

“Today, (until 2 p.m.) we’re giving out hot chocolate, cookies and donuts,” says Public Safety Officer, Larrmon Moore with the AIC Campus Police Dep.

You can bring your new boxed toy donations to help fill their cruiser.

If you can’t make the event today, stop by their police station located at 56 Homer Street in Hines Hall by December 22nd with your donation.

All the toys will be going to the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.