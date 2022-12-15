Amazon facility operation during the holiday season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It may be the most wonderful and festive time of the year for people worldwide.

But at the same time, it is the busiest time of the year for hundreds of Amazon delivery employees in Holyoke.

Station Manager Dan Jayko tells Western Mass News this is the company’s peak season, with many customers ordering items for Hanukkah and Christmas.

“Folks are ordering the basics throughout the year. This time of year, of course, holiday celebrations and gifts are extremely important. So folks are buying everything for the holidays as they prepare to celebrate with their family and friends, and as well as all the gifts they want fulfilled for each selection Amazon has,” said Dan Jayko.

For this delivery station which opened in 2019, packages arrive in tractor trailers from the sorting facilities like in nearby Manchester, Connecticut.

Once in Holyoke - packages will be sorted and delivered by van - to customers in parts of Connecticut And throughout the pioneer valley all the way up to the Vermont border.

Amazon New England Operations Spokesperson Caitlin Mclaughlin tells us the company prepares all year for the holiday surge.

“We’re really excited and proud to be able to play such an important role in the holiday season, and really every day.”

Over the course of the year, this Amazon facility sorts and delivers around 35,000 packages a day.

But from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, this facility deals with almost double that, making sure customers get what they need just in time for the holidays.

“We’re processing upwards of 60,000 packages a day, including 3,000 that are being delivered the same And every step of the operation - from conveyor belt to labeling and scanning to delivery - Jayko says the entire team is committed to getting orders out as quickly as possible.

“Those basic items that we’re able to apply, we would like to think of every package and all as, ‘What is something that I need?’ Somebody needs this item. How do we get that there?”

“Everything they’re doing, from unloading that trailer, that’s what they’re thinking about.”

Of course, it is not a holiday season without lots of thanks.

Last week, Amazon ran an ‘Alexa, thank my driver’ initiative, with drivers nationwide receiving a $5.00 tip every time a customer told their Alexa to thank them.

The top five drivers earned a $10,000 bonus, as well as $10,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

“Within 36 hours, we had already had a million drivers receive a ‘thank you’ from their customers. I think it’s just an amazing way to say thank you to people who are working so hard to deliver your packages for the holiday season.”

This overall effort making sure everyone out there, Amazon employees included, have a happy holiday season.

