Amostown Rd. closed after overnight crash into telephone pole

By Libby James
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amostown Road is closed from Homestead Ave to Mass Ave as a telephone pole was damaged in a crash Wednesday night.

According to officials, a car crashed into a pole just after 10 p.m. knocking out power for residents.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Eversource responded to the scene to make repairs.

The West Springfield Police Department is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

