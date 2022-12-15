Former MGM Springfield employee files discrimination lawsuit against casino

Chelan Brown, along with her legal team, filed a civil lawsuit last month seeking compensation from damages for what she calls racial discrimination, retaliatio
By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest News

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with the hero, Gene Galuszka, who said that the student...
Westfield State cafeteria employee honored for saving choking student’s life
Western Mass News got a chance to speak with the hero, Gene Galuszka, who said that the student...
Westfield State cafeteria employee honored for saving choking student’s life
Chelan Brown, along with her legal team, filed a civil lawsuit last month seeking compensation...
Former MGM Springfield employee files discrimination lawsuit against casino
Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield