Hampshire Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampshire Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of phone scammers who are trying to extract personal information or extort money claiming to be from the office.

Sheriff Cahillane released a statement saying “The Hampshire Sheriff’s Office will never, never, call private citizens and ask for this kind of information. If you receive such a call, the best tactic is to simply hang up. Anyone receiving such a fraudulent call might also consider contacting their local police department, or notifying my office at 413-584-5911. The FBI website – www.fbi.gov – also has information about how to avoid such scams.”

If you receive a call that you believe is a scam; hang up, don’t trust caller ID, and never give out financial information.







