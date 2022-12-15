Holyoke police respond to a shooting on Maple St.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Holyoke crews responded to shots fired in the area of Maple Street.

The Holyoke Police Department received information about 2 shooting victims at a local hospital.

The shooting victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Charlie Baker
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as next NCAA president
road closed
Amostown Rd. closed after overnight crash into telephone pole
A two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light.
Traffic light down due to crash in Holyoke
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests