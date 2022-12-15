Holyoke police respond to a shooting on Maple St.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Holyoke crews responded to shots fired in the area of Maple Street.

The Holyoke Police Department received information about 2 shooting victims at a local hospital.

The shooting victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900

