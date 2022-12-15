Hundreds of families come together for OneHolyoke’s community dinner

All Holyoke residents were invited to celebrate the season with a free dinner that also featured live performances and fun activities.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - OneHolyoke hosted its 7th Annual Holyoke Community Dinner celebration at the Kelly School on West Street.

All Holyoke residents were invited to celebrate the season with a free dinner that also featured live performances and fun activities.

The annual dinner finally returned to in-person, but residents also had the option to take their meals to go.

During the pandemic, the organization continued to hold the community dinner as a contact-free event and provided more than 500 meal kits for the community.

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with Nayroby Rosa, the director of community engagement for OneHolyoke.

“It feels great to be able to offer this opportunity for families to be able to come together,” she told us. “Holidays are a tough time. There’s a lot going on in the world today, and to be able to come together with your Holyoke community and enjoy a nice meal feels amazing.”

Rosa added that tonight’s dinner hosted roughly 500 families.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with the hero, Gene Galuszka, who said that the student...
Westfield State cafeteria employee honored for saving choking student’s life
Stock graphic
West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole
Chelan Brown, along with her legal team, filed a civil lawsuit last month seeking compensation...
Former MGM Springfield employee files discrimination lawsuit against casino
All Holyoke residents were invited to celebrate the season with a free dinner that also...
Hundreds of families come together for OneHolyoke’s community dinner