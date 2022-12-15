Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the driver remained on scene after striking the man.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

