Man struck, killed by vehicle near Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield

(KFDA)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Dwight and Congress Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the scene around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The adult male pedestrian was brought to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the driver remained on scene after striking the man.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN Online
Maryland man sentenced following 2021 sexual assault on Amherst teen
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met Wednesday to discuss whether MGM Springfield will...
MGM Springfield meets with Mass. Gaming Commission over sports betting application
Two former employees of a local marijuana company reached out to our newsroom, concerned that...
Former marijuana company employees raise concerns about HEKA growing practices