Maryland man sentenced following 2021 sexual assault on Amherst teen

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Maryland man was sentenced in Hampshire Superior Court Tuesday following the 2021 sexual assault of an Amherst teenager.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, a judge sentenced 42-year-old David Gray Jr. of Bel Air, Maryland, to 4 years in state prison followed by 7 years of supervised probation for his connection to the assault.

Officials said that Gray will be required to register as a sex offender with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board and remain away from all children under the age of 18 following his release from state prison.

Gray pleaded guilty to 2 counts of statutory rape and 1 charge of possession of child pornography.

Investigators said that Gray developed a relationship with the teenager after they met on social media. They added that hundreds of emails were exchanged between the two.

Gray was arrested on January 1, 2021, at a hotel in Hadley after the teenager’s mother alerted police that her daughter was missing.

“We hope this outcome brings some closure and a measure of justice for the survivor,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew C. Covington said.

According to ADA Covington, the victim and her family supported Gray’s sentencing and were relieved that the case was resolved without a trial.

