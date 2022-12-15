Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as next NCAA president

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The NCAA has chosen Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president.

Baker, 66, will assume the role on March 1, 2023.

His second term as governor ends January 5, 2023; he did not run for re-election.

In April 2022, the NCAA announced that Emmert would step down by the summer of 2023 at the latest, characterizing such a decision as a “mutual agreement.”

“We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said Linda Livingstone, President of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors, who helmed the presidential search committee. “Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Governor Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”

