Powerful storm to bring wind and rain along with a high terrain snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning for Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Saturday AM…

A Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Franklin County through Saturday AM…

Low pressure over the Carolinas will move to the mid-Atlantic by Friday morning, then along the coast of southern New England by Friday night. As the storm moves closer, rain and snow spread into western Mass. Snow will be confined to high elevations with some mixing in lower hill towns and straight snow for areas around and above 1000ft. Valley locations will see plain rain.

Overnight, precip becomes heavier and pockets of snow may mix with rain at times in the valley. Temperatures hover in the 30s-above freezing-even in the high terrain. Friday morning’s commute will be dangerous in the Berkshires and hill towns due to accumulating snow and heavily falling snow with gusty wind. The commute in the valley will feature wet roads with mostly rain and pockets of rain and snow mixed. Expect ponding on roads as snow melts and rain falls heavy at times.

Not much changes Friday afternoon and evening, other than the heavier precipitation will start turning lighter. Rain should change to snow by Friday night in the valley with some minor accumulations possible before the storm ends. Easterly wind will stay around 10-20mph with occasional gusts to 30 and 40mph. For areas seeing 6+ inches of snow (plus the wind), power outages are possible. Snow totals will be lowest in the lower valley with trace amounts to 1-2 inches in hilly areas. 2-4″ in central/eastern Franklin and lower spots in Berkshire Co. 4-8″ expected above 1000ft and 8-12″ above 1500ft. Some high spots in the NW hills of Franklin, Hampshire and NE Berkshire Co. may see as much as 18″.

Dry weather takes over quickly Saturday morning as our storm pulls away. Brisk and seasonable with some late day clearing possible. Not much changes with our weather from Sunday to Wednesday and each day will feature partly cloudy skies, a healthy breeze and near or slightly below normal temps.

Late in the week is a different story as there could be another nor’easter to monitor. We are still a week away, so no details on precip type or intensity. Signals for much colder air to move in behind this storm for Christmas weekend, but it will depend on the strength of the low. Watching closely for now and will keep you posted.

