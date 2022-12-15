State Police investigating fatal crash on Mass Pike

CHARLTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, crews responded to a fatal crash on I-90.

Massachusetts State Troopers say a 27-year-old woman, from West Springfield, was killed after her car struck a commercial truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

While the crash is still under investigation, speed is believed to have been a factor.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.