State Police investigating fatal crash on Mass Pike
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, crews responded to a fatal crash on I-90.
Massachusetts State Troopers say a 27-year-old woman, from West Springfield, was killed after her car struck a commercial truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
While the crash is still under investigation, speed is believed to have been a factor.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.