Traffic light down due to crash in Holyoke

A two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light.
A two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light.(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning a two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light.

This crash happened on the corner of Sargeant and Main St.

According to officials, multiple people have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

Crews are on the scene working to fix the traffic light.

Expect delays through lunchtime.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
Massachusetts State Police
State Police investigating fatal crash on Mass Pike
All Holyoke residents were invited to celebrate the season with a free dinner that also...
Hundreds of families come together for OneHolyoke’s community dinner
Western Mass News got a chance to speak with the hero, Gene Galuszka, who said that the student...
Westfield State cafeteria employee honored for saving choking student’s life