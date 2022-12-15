Traffic light down due to crash in Holyoke

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning a two-car crash resulted in a knocked-down traffic light.

This crash happened on the corner of Sargeant and Main St.

According to officials, multiple people have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

Crews are on the scene working to fix the traffic light.

Expect delays through lunchtime.

