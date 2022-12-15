West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole.
According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result.
Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage.
It is uncertain when power will be restored to the area.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.