West Springfield crews respond to Amostown Rd after car hits pole

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield crews responded to Amostown Road Wednesday night after a car struck a pole.

According to West Springfield Fire , power is out in the area as a result.

Fire officials added that Eversource is en route to fix the outage.

It is uncertain when power will be restored to the area.

