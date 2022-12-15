West Springfield Police asking for help identifying thief

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking assistance from members of the community with identifying a male.

The male is responsible for at least five thefts from a business in West Springfield.

The male is seen driving a red 2007 Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.