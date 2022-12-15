West Springfield Police asking for help identifying thief

West Springfield Police investigation
West Springfield Police investigation(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking assistance from members of the community with identifying a male.

The male is responsible for at least five thefts from a business in West Springfield.

The male is seen driving a red 2007 Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229

