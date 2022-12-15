Westfield State cafeteria employee honored for saving choking student’s life

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with the hero, Gene Galuszka, who said that the student bumped into him and asked for help.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cafeteria worker at Westfield State University was honored tonight after he saved a student’s life last Wednesday when he started choking.

Galuszka added that he tried the Heimlich maneuver four times until the student eventually stopped choking.

“Somebody needs help, you help. That’s it,” he told us. “It was very nice that the college wanted to be thankful and that they were recognizing me for helping somebody.”

Galuszka said he just happened to be there at the moment, but he is certain any other staff member would have done the same.

