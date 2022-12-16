Belchertown police change non-emergency contact number

Belchertown Police
Belchertown Police(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Belchertown Police Department is urging residents to use a different non-emergency number.

If you have a non-emergency issue please call 413-323-0144.

The old phone number is dealing with cable service issues due to a power surge.

However, if there is an emergency the 911 line is still active and available.

