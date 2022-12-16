Bob’s Bin’s organizes holiday party for local kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bob’s bins out in Ludlow organized a Christmas party for hundreds of local kids. The party was held at the Society of our Lady of Mount Carmel Club Hall on Winthrop Street in Springfield.

This year, Santa & Mrs. Claus came down from the North Pole to make an appearance and visit the children. Each kid received a christmas present and refreshments and snacks were also provided.

