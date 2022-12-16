Christmas Camper brings joy to local kids in foster care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Typically you think of an RV camper as more useful in the summer months. For one woman in Wilbraham, she turned hers into what some call a little piece of the North Pole, collecting donations anonymously for kids in foster care.

“It’s the creaking of the door it opens and closes. I know somebody dropped off gifts,” Jen said.

A Wilbraham woman called it a miracle on earth right in her driveway. It all started with just one wish list 11 years ago.

Jen wanted to teach the meaning of Christmas to her children by giving back to kids in foster care when family and friends were looking to join in on the spirit of giving.

“In passing it just happened that one day someone was going to drop off gifts to my house and I said hey the camper is unlocked I’m not home. The camper is unlocked and they did. And that was 11 years ago. And it fills up to the roof,” she said.

Jen keeps the exact location of the Christmas camper a secret just like Santa does with his workshop in the North Pole.

But she told Western Mass News the amount of gifts has steadily increased over the years, with community members eager to give back.

“It’s really wonderful to do. Some of my friends have been doing it for the 11 years I’ve been doing it and sometimes they get the same child. You never get to meet the child you don’t know anything more than their first name and what they like and it’s kind of fun to see they’re out of Legos now and into sweatshirts and fancy sneakers. You get to see the growth of the kids,” she said.

The hundreds of gifts collected are given to kids in foster care as part of the Center for Human Development, also known as CHD, which partners with DCF.

CHD matches kids with families who are willing to help out and donate.

During the holidays we get wish lists from the children and families in our programs, so we are able to get the word out that way and be able to collect gifts for the youth and families,” said Chiara McNally, CHD children and families home finder.

McNally said the Christmas camper serves as a localized spot for people to bring their gifts.

She and her coworkers come out to collect them several times between Thanksgiving and christmas.

“It’s amazing to see just how it can get all the way up to the roof. So you have to come out pretty frequently throughout the week and it’s amazing to see the amount of support that it gets,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to offer things sometimes they might not be able to get throughout the year. There are people who were able to give them bikes, and we were able to get coats and many things that people need throughout the year, fun, toys and consoles and things like that.

McNally said this time of year can be more difficult for kids in foster care, especially as the need for families to open their hearts and homes is growing.

“We’re always recruiting for foster parents throughout the year and I’ve seen especially the pandemic has been really hard on families,” she said.

Jen said she hopes to one day become a foster mom when the timing is right for her family.

But for now, the Christmas Camper is just a small way she can help out, looking brighten the holidays for some kids.

“And the kids are just like my children…I’m sorry it chokes me up because my kids are lucky,” Jen said.

“You get to see these kids want the same exact things as my children and they’re just kids,”

As the number of kids in foster care every year increases so does the need for Santa’s helpers.

If you’re interested in helping out a family this holiday season the phone number to reach is 413-781-6556.

