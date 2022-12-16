Conversations about mental health after death of celebrity Stephen “tWitch” Boss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Wednesday’s death by suicide of dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has many people across the nation talking about the importance of mental health awareness.

Although the news of tWitch’s death is disheartening, many mental health experts are encouraging people to use this news as a jumping off point for discussions at the dinner table.

They suggest people start checking in on their friends and family and shedding light on the topic of mental health.

Known for his dancing skills on the Ellen Show, the wife of Stephen ‘tWitch’ boss announced his death on Wednesday.

The LA County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide, sending shockwaves through the nation.

The thoughts of many: how could someone so high spirited, and seemingly happy, want to take their own life? Heather White, area director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention explained how this is actually very common.

“Often times, people don’t truly understand what their struggles are. We’re only seeing a snapshot in time, of everyone’s lives, whether it’s on social media or in the workplace, at our church or in the classroom, we’re only seeing a snapshot,” White said.

Social media has erupted with people offering their condolences to tWitch’s family.

Many celebrities weighing in, including his longtime colleague, Ellen DeGeneres.

She wrote on Instagram “I’m heartbroken. twitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

White said it’s important to take this news, and discuss it with your family and friends...

“It’s really time to start talking about our mental health openly the same way we would about heart disease, cancer, with our families,” White said.

Although there aren’t always warning signs someone is experiencing mental health issues, Cristina Rivera described some to look out for:

“‘Isolation, feelings of hopelessness, any change in your situation, whether it be financially or maybe you lost someone very close to you,” Rivera said.

It’s also important to bring attention to resources offered across the country, including the ‘988′ suicide and crisis lifeline.

tWitch was only 40 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife and three children.

