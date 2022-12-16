DPW crews prepare to keep roads safe throughout Friday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was in Hampshire County from Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s weather.

On our drive up we saw several MassDOT signs urging people to use caution while traveling as this winter storm warning is in effect now through Saturday.

They also issued a statement to Western Mass News that said in part…

“MassDOT has approximately 3,600 pieces of state and vendor equipment available should it be needed, and processes in place to reallocate vehicles and equipment should an instance occur where additional resources are needed in a particular area of the state.”

Western Mass news spoke with one man from the hill towns who was filling up with gas in Northampton before making the trip back home. He said he’s ready for the snow.

“I got a snowblower and a plow ready and some salt, snow tires…No, I’m not looking forward to it but we deal with it,” said Scott Judd of Chesterfield.

Meantime, other people Western Mass News spoke with who did not want to go on camera, expressed their concerns about potentially icy road conditions into the morning commute Friday.

